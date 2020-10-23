‘South Park’ Cutouts To Be Featured At NFL’s Denver-Kansas City Game This Sunday

Click to Skip Ad
Lemar Griffin

Cardboard cutouts from the South Park episode “The Pandemic Special” will again be in the stands at Denver’s Empower Field on Sunday.

The NFL has limited or banned fan attendance at their stadiums this fall, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. To create the illusion of fan support, many pro sports teams have replaced warm bodies with mockups of humans, sometimes inserting whimsical celebrity likenesses.

Denver first deployed South Park cutouts at its September 27 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which resulted in a 28-10 Bucs win. But the promotion proved so successful that they’re reprising it this Sunday in the game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Comedy Central claims the episode that spawned the cutouts was the No. 1 scripted telecast of this year and the highest-rated South Park episode in seven years.

The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT. The stunt will also feature new character cutouts this time.

