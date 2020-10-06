Soumya Sriraman Exiting As President & CEO Of U.S. Streamer BritBox

Soumya Sriraman has stepped down as President and CEO of North American streamer BritBox. She will leave the platform at the end of the month with new leadership to be announced in the “coming weeks.”

No reason was given for Sriraman’s decision to step down. It comes as the service, which is jointly operated by BBC Studios and ITV, hit 1.5M subscribers.

She has been President and CEO of the company since February 2017, having previously been EVP Franchise and Digital Enterprises at BBC Studios – Americas.

Sriraman was responsible for commissioning and executive producing several shows for the service, including The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and There She Goes, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

“I have enjoyed writing every minute of the BritBox story — from imagining it six years ago to building and growing it,” said Sriraman. “I am so proud of my team, who has worked tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I am grateful to the leadership at the BBC and ITV for their stewardship on this journey, and I now look forward to my next chapter.”

Added Rebecca Glashow, President, BBC Studios – Americas, and Martin Goswami, Group Strategic Partnership and Distribution Director, ITV: “Soumya is a trailblazer. Her experience, leadership, and thorough knowledge of British content has been the perfect fit for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her passion and commitment in leading the BritBox team and shaping the service into what it is today.”