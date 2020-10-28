Former BritBox CEO Soumya Sriraman Joins Amazon As Head Of Prime Video Channels US

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Soumya Sriraman, who stepped down as President and CEO of BritBox this month, is joining another streamer. Sriraman has been named Head of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in the US.

She will overseeing the division of Prime Video that offers U.S. Prime members access to channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, PBS and CBS All Access. Sriraman replaces Daniel Brown who ran the Prime Video Channels (US) unit for two years before segueing to a job at parent Amazon in September.

On Oct. 6,  BritBox announced that Sriraman will leave the North American streamer at the end of this month. Her departure comes as the service, which is jointly operated by BBC Studios and ITV, hit 1.5M subscribers.

Sriraman was named President and CEO of BritBox in February 2017, having previously been EVP Franchise and Digital Enterprises at BBC Studios – Americas.

She was responsible for commissioning and executive producing several shows for the platform, including The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and There She Goes, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

ad