Euro Cinemas Rep Calls Out Disney For ‘Soul’ Switch To Streaming; Says Theater Operators Are “Shocked & Dismayed”

Disney last week moved Pixar’s Soul off of its domestic November 20 date and onto Disney+, where it will now be released December 25 in the U.S. and other global markets where the streaming service is available. Similar to its move with Mulan, the decision has upset European exhibitors who are starved for major new product.

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), which reps the interests of trade associations and exhibition across 38 countries in Europe and neighboring regions, today said the Soul switch has “shocked and dismayed all cinema operators.”

In the statement (read it in full below), UNIC writes, “Cinema operators have invested massively in offering the safest possible experience to their audiences on the basis of a promising schedule of new film releases. Yet again, however, they find a distributor delivering another blow.”

The org stresses “compelling evidence” that where audiences have returned, they have found the theatrical experience “both safe and enjoyable.” This is a refrain we’ve heard from the big chains like Cineworld which last week felt compelled to temporarily shutter its UK sites amid a lack of new titles brought about by the ongoing closure of major U.S. markets.



Continues UNIC today, “While cinemas will struggle to recover without new releases, so in truth too will our studio partners, whose decisions in such circumstances risk causing irreparable damage to key markets, many of whom will be less well-placed to support their films when they do decide to release them. It is no exaggeration to say that by the time some studios decide that the moment is right to release their films, it may be too late for many European cinemas.”

The Pete Docter-directed Soul screened at the London Film Festival on Sunday night (read Deadline’s review here) and is due at the Rome Film Festival on Thursday.

Soul will get a theatrical release in the offshore markets where Disney+ isn’t available, notably Central Europe. The streaming service is launching in Latin America next month. Mulan, for its part, made $67M in the international markets where it screened in theaters. About 61% of that came from China where Pixar has a spotty record.

