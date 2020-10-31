Sophie Turner Joins Cast Of HBO Max Royal Family Animated Series ‘The Prince’ As Princess Charlotte

Sophie Turner has joined the voice cast of HBO Max animated series The Prince as Princess Charlotte. Creator and executive producer Gary Janetti made announced on his Instagram account, which inspired the series, with a clip tied to Halloween. The Instagram account and its TV series offshoot are a satire of British Royals through the eyes of a young Prince George, eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. The Prince is produced by 20th Television.

Janetti stars as Prince George alongside. The voice cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.