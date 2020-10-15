Sony Pictures Television Plans U.S. TV Adaptation Of Italian Medical Drama ‘Doc’

Sony Pictures Television plans to create a U.S. television series based on Lux Vide’s Italian drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani as part of a deal that also hands it the rights to sell the original show internationally.

The Doctor House-meets-The Good Doctor series stars Luca Argentero (Eat Pray Love) as Andrea Fanti, a doctor who suffers a major head injury that wipes 12 years from his memory. Broadcasting on Rai-1, it was the most-watched show on Italian TV in the past 13 years.

Mike Wald, EVP, distribution and networks, Sony Pictures Television, said: “At its core, Doc is a human story with truly universal appeal and the success and acclaim it received in Italy, in this most unprecedented of years, is a testament to its uniqueness and quality. We can’t wait to bring this Italian original to the global marketplace, as well as to work with partners around the world, including here in the U.S., to develop local adaptations.”

Lux Vide CEO Luca Bernabei added: “We feared that some people might turn away from medical storylines amid the pandemic but the opposite was true. This is a remarkable story of a doctor who has an ability for transforming his illness into a force for good.”

Doc is the second collaboration between Sony and Lux Vide after the two companies partnered on Aidan Turner series Leonardo, which has just wrapped.