Sony Pictures Television Enters First-Look Deal With The Nacelle Company

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has inked a two-year, first-look deal with The Nacelle Company to develop scripted comedy. The Nacelle Company is behind such projects such as Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron, The Movies That Made Us, BET+’s All the Way Black as well as Disney +’s Behind the Attraction.

The deal continues the relationship between Sony TV and Nacelle after they co-produced the Mad About You reboot as a Spectrum Original.

“We built a fantastic relationship with Sony over the years and we’re beyond excited to have a reason to speak with them on a daily basis. Now let’s get to work!” The Nacelle Company founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss said.

Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle Company, was founded by Volk-Weiss and currently owns the largest independent comedy catalog in the world consisting of specials from Tom Segura, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Gaffigan, Iliza Shelsinger, D.L. Hughley, David Cross and Maria Bamford among others. To date, 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been nominated for Grammys and have won four.

The new deal with Sony Pictures TV will help expand The Nacelle Company’s venture into scripted comedies. With Comedy Dynamics, the company has produced There’s… Johnny, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and the aforementioned All the Way Black.