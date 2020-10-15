Sony Music Entertainment Inks Multi-Year Deal With Residente To Launch 1868 Studios For Content Spotlighting Cultural Narratives

Sony Music Entertainment has signed a multi-year venture with René Pérez Joglar who is also known as Latin rapper and producer Residente to launch 1868 Studios. Under this new deal, Residente and Sony Music Latin/Iberia will create, produce and globally distribute original content that focuses on bringing the authentic representation of cultural narratives including Latinx stories in front of and behind the camera.

Residente will lead the charge when it comes to creative aspects of the partnership. He will write and direct inclusive TV shows, films and other on-screen content that will be distributed across multiple platforms. 1868 Studios commits that Residente will collaborate with an international creative consortium of writers, directors, on-screen talent, musical artists, and visual artists to provide creative services for a robust slate of new projects. Sony Music Entertainment will provide its expertise in content creation, marketing and monetization to enhance the scale and scope of the studio’s work.

Related Story The Black List Unveils Latinx TV List Writers Selected For Hulu Blind Script Deals

“There are much more important things than talking about million-dollar businesses in the midst of a pandemic, where unemployment is becoming a larger issue daily,” said Residente. “But, together, we are announcing that under this venture there will be employment opportunities for Latinos around the world.”

He added, “Throughout my career, I always knew that rap would be the vehicle that would lead me to fulfill my true passion, cinema. We are going to make films, TV series, documentaries and all kinds of visual content, where the main priority will be creativity. I am proud to have friends like Rob Stringer, Afo Verde, and Tom Mackay, who understand the great power of the intangible values of art.”

“Residente is a creative genius whose work has inspired the global music industry for many years and whose vision has inspired LatinX creators and communities all over the world.” said Afo Verde, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Latin, “This partnership enables us to channel his vast expertise and develop engaging and diverse content for audiences everywhere.”

Residente made history as one of the most Grammy-winning artists as a member of the group Calle 13 and as a solo artist. He attended the Savannah College of Art and Design which helped fuel his passion for cinematography which he has incorporated into his music career. His work has garnered the respect of his industry colleagues through his approach on award-winning music videos and feature-length films, including his own documentary called Residente which chronicles his journey to make his first solo album. He has been acknowledged for his contributions to many philanthropic causes and organizations and serves as an ambassador of Amnesty International and was the recipient of the Recognition Award at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in 2015.