‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Set For ‘Neon Lights’; Nordic Film Prize; Cohen Media Group-Kino Lorber Pact; John Lydon Rock Doc Gets Japan Deal — Global Briefs

Canadian Feature Starring Kim Coates

Kim Coates (Sons Of Anarchy) is set to star in and produce indie feature Neon Lights, which is due to shoot in Ontario, Canada, from next week. Starring opposite Coates in the lead role is Dana Abraham who wrote the screenplay and will also serve as a producer. Rouzbeh Heydari, who has directed two Drake videos, is directing the psychological thriller about a tech tycoon with anger management problems who goes on a retreat only to witness guests disappear one by one. Coates will also be sharing the screen with his daughter, Brenna Coates (Coroner), marking their first on-screen collaboration. The film is produced by Ideal Entertainment and Red Hill Entertainment, in association with Twin Fins Productions. LevelFILM is due to release in spring 2021.

Cohen Media Group In Kino Lorber Home Ent Pact

Cohen Media Group entered into an agreement with Kino Lorber which will see the latter distribute all Cohen Media Group and Cohen Film Collection Blu-ray and DVD titles. The new arrangement will begin with Cohen’s December 2020 releases, starting with Cohen Film Collection’s Buster Keaton Collection Vol 4: Go West and College, with a street date of December 8. More than 200 Cohen Media Group and Cohen Film Collection titles will now be available through Kino Lorber and on Kino Lorber’s transactional VOD platform, Kino Now, including portfolios such as the Merchant Ivory Collection.

Nordic Film Prize Winner

Beware Of Children Venice Film Festival

The Nordic Council Film Prize 2020 has been awarded to screenwriter-director Dag Johan Haugerud and producer Yngve Saether for their Norwegian film Beware Of Children (Barn). The coveted film award comes with a prize of $55,000. The Venice 2019 title, which was the big winner at this year’s Amanda Awards, charts the dramatic aftermath of a tragic event in a middle-class suburb of Norwegian capital Oslo. During a break in school a 13-year girl, the daughter of a prominent Labour Party member, seriously injures her classmate Jamie, the son of a high-profile right-wing politician. When Jamie later dies in hospital, contradicting versions of what actually happened risks making a difficult situation worse. The school’s female principal, the secret lover of Jamie’s father, confronts the community in distress and her own conflicted emotions. Picture Tree International sells the film.

John Lydon Doc Gets Japan Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has struck a deal with Japanese distributor Curiouscope for John Lydon rock doc The Public Image Is Rotten, which will be released in the territory next year. The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Abramorama’s Head of Music Evan Saxon and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster, and on behalf of Curiouscope by Yukie Koga and CEO Ryo Ichimura. The film about the former Sex Pistols frontman will be released on digital platforms outside of Japan (English and French and Spanish subtitles) starting this week.