‘Songbird’ Producer Invisible Narratives Sets Time Travel Movie With Social Media Star Larray

Songbird producer Invisible Narratives is in development on a comedic feature starring TikTok and YouTube creator Larray.

In the yet-to-be-titled feature, Larray is set to play a fictionalized version of himself. When he accidentally time-travels back to 1992, he goes from being recognized on every street corner in Los Angeles to a time before the world had ever heard of a smartphone. Without his social apps and online clout, he must discover his “analogue instincts” to survive the ’90s and return back to 2021.

News of the project, which is currently seeking a director, follows the launch of Invisible Narrative’s horror film Crimson.

Larri “Larray” Merrit has a reach of over 29M+ followers across platforms. His latest music video, Cancelled, featuring Addison Rae and James Charles, racked up 21M+ views within days and landed him his first Billboard Hot 100 Hit.

Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives recently sold pandemic thriller Songbird to STX. The trailer for the co-production with Michael Bay dropped yesterday.