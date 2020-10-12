Social Justice Now Film Festival Sets Spotlight Screenings, Drive-In Presentations Of ‘Fruitvale Station’ And ‘Just Mercy’

The Film Life Foundation’s inaugural Social Justice Now Film Festival (SJNFF) has unveiled its robust program including its spotlight screenings including the documentaries 40 Years A Prisoner from HBO, Us Kids, and SNCC executive produced by Pharell Williams as well as I Am Other. and the narrative feature REEFA. The fest will also feature the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Just Mercy and Ryan Coogler’s award-winning Fruitvale Station as opening night films which will screen at Paramount’s Drive-In Theater on Wednesday, October 21. Both films star Michael B. Jordan, who was previously announced as Co-Ambassador alongside Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Opal Tometi. All official selections and spotlight screenings will be available to stream for free on abffplay.com, a new digital platform, powered by Endeavor Streaming from October 21-25.

Michael B. Jordan and Opal Tometi Courtesy of WME

“Through these films, we hope to advance the dialogue and help to reshape the narrative of racial and social justice in this country. The festival’s mission is to encourage people to recognize the fierce urgency of now—to watch, reflect, and take action,” said SJNFF creators Jeff and Nicole Friday.

From shorts to documentaries to narrative features, the SJNFF program includes an impressive lineup of timely, relevant, informative and empowering films. The non-competitive showcase highlights the themes of social justice, and explore issues of racial injustice, implicit bias, Black identity and human rights. This includes Ali LeRoi’s The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, Ghost’s Even In Darkness, Cities of Dreams Are Born, Jessica Rae’s Raise Your Hand, Sunu Gonera’s Riding With Sugar, Tyshun Wardlaw’s Growing Up Milwaukee and more. The slate of films were selected by a jury of industry executives including Endeavor, the parent company of Endeavor Content, which is a Coalition Partner on the event. The festival can be accessed via the website http://www.socialjusticenowfilmfestival.org.

Read the complete list of selections for this year’s fest below.

SPOTLIGHT SCREENINGS

40 Years a Prisoner | Documentary

USA | 110 min

Director: Tommy Oliver

Executive Producers: John Legend, Common, Keith Gionet, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Kelly Ryan, Adam Platzner; Producer: Tommy Oliver

Cast: Mike Africa Jr.

Logline: 40 Years A Prisoner chronicles the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical back-to-nature group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s decades long fight to free his parents.

Reefa | Narrative Feature

USA | 96 min

Director: Jessica Kavana Dornbusch

Writer: Jessica Kavana Dornbusch

Producers: Alejandro Suaya, Jessica Kavana Dornbusch, George Perez, Ed Arenas, EK Keratsis Cast: Tyler Dean Flores, Clara McGregor, José Zúñiga, Margarita Rosa de Francisco, Cinthya Carmona, and Ricardo Chavira

Logline: The story of Israel “Reefa” Hernandez, an 18-year-old Colombian immigrant and artist, as he spends his last summer in Miami, before moving to New York on an art scholarship.

SNCC | Documentary

USA | 75 min

Director: Danny Lyon

Writer: Danny Lyon

Producer: Danny Lyon

Executive Producer: Pharrell Williams

Cast: John Lewis, James Forman, Julian Bond, Dottie Zellner, Danny Lyon, Gloria House, Chuck McDew

Logline: The story of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, as told through the 1963 photographs of Staff photographer Danny Lyon, the amazing music recorded in the churches and mass meetings, and the narrations by Julian Bond and John Lewis in his last interview.

Us Kids | Documentary

USA | 96 mins

Director: Kim A. Snyder

Producers: Kim A. Snyder, Maria Cuomo-Cole, Lori Cheatle

Cast: Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, Alex King, Sam Fuentes, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and Bria Smith

Logline: Determined to turn unfathomable tragedy into action, the teenage survivors of Parkland, Florida catalyze a powerful, unprecedented youth movement that spreads with lightning speed across the country, as a generation of mobilized youth take back democracy in this powerful coming-of-age story.

NARRATIVE FEATURE FILMS

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

USA | 104 min

Director: Director: Ali LeRoi

Writer: Stanley Kalu

Producers: Zachary Green p.g.a, Jason Shuman p.g.a, Marni Bond, Chuck Bond Cast: Steven Silver, Spencer Neville and Nicola Peltz

Logline: A wealthy, Nigerian-American teen is pulled over by police, shot to death, and immediately awakens – reliving the same day over and over, trapped in a terrifying time loop that forces him to confront difficult truths about his life and himself.

Even in Darkness, Cities of Dreams Are Born

USA | 95 min

Director: Ghost

Writer: Ghost

Producers: Ghost, Edith Jane Cheesebourough Yarbrough, Erica Parris, Dr. Leona Woody, Lee Young Cast: Ghost, Zeke Parris, Bria Black, Pha’rez Lass, Craig Bowler

Logline: A single father fights to give his young son the life he deserves while trying to achieve his own artistic ambitions.

Raise Your Hand

USA | 94 min

Director: Jessica Rae

Writer: Jessica Rae

Executive Producers/Producers: van Allen-Gessesse, Jessica Rae, Margarita Reyes

Co-Executive Producer: Adam Dick

Producers: Evan Ellen- Gessesse, Jessica Rae, Margarita Reyes, Chanda Dancey-Morizawa, Eileen Kennedy

Cast: Jearnest Corchado, Hanani Tayor, Joel Steingold, Gregory Scott Cummins, Pat Skipper, DaJuan Johnson and Jess Nurse

Logline: Gia and her best friend, Lila, grew up in a rough neighborhood where every kid has a sad story to tell. As teenagers, their problems become more complicated, and the stakes get raised.

Riding With Sugar

USA | 106 min

Director: Sunu Gonera

Writer: Sunu Gonera

Producers: Sunu Gonera, Shekinah Tribe and Helena Spring, Helena Spring Films

Cast: Charles Mnene, Hakeem Kae Kazim, Simona Brown, Hlayani JR Mabasa, Paballo Koza, Brendon Daniels, Leigh Bremridge, Akin Omotso, Asanda Maku, Getmore Sithole, Sindiwe Magona

Logline: Who are you?

DOCUMENTARIES

Big Chief, Black Hawk

USA | 20 min

Director: Jonathan Isaac Jackson

Producer: Paul V. Fishback

Cast: Terrance Williams, Jr.

Logline: A short look at Black Masking Indians, their indigenous roots, and the effects of COVID-19 and police brutality protest on the culture.

Growing Up Milwaukee

USA | 115 min

Director: Tyshun Wardlaw

Producer: Tyshun Wardlaw

Cast: Tiana Gee, Brandon Haney, Marquell Jenkins

Logline: Three inner-city youth growing up in Milwaukee struggle with the daily dilemma of growing up Black and avoiding becoming just another statistic.

HBCU Storytellers: Confederate Monuments – Heritage or Hatred?

USA | 22 min

Directors: Chadwick Gobar, Brian Favors, James Hadgis

Producers: Brian Favors, James Hadgis, Nate Parker Foundation, Kellogg Foundation Cast: Zyahna Byrant, Bryan Stevenson, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, & Dr. Wes Bellamy

Logline: HBCU Storytellers confront Confederate monuments in Virginia, exploring whether these monuments are heritage or hatred.

Hope Village

USA | 71 min

Director: Ri-Karlo Handy

Writers: Ri-Karlo Handy, Rashad Mubarak

Producer: Rashad Mubarak

Cast: Brandy Grant, Lucy Hall

Logline: Lucy Hall, the founder of one of the nation’s most successful women’s treatment facilities, shares her story of generational addiction to help Georgia families.

Negros

USA | 20 min

Director: Dorian Emerson

Writer: Dorian Emerson

Producer: Ben Clerveaux

Cast: James Williams

Logline: Latin for the word Blacks, Negros is an experimental social justice film depicting the young black male experience in modern day Miami. The story follows James, 14, as he overcomes a series of traumas in order to make a difference in his neighborhood and rediscover adolescent joy.

Public Enemy Number One

USA | 70 min

Director: Robert Rippberger

Writers: Robert Rippberger, Brian Welsh

Producers: Robert Rippberger, Chris Chiari

Logline: From Executive Producer Ice-T. Public Enemy Number One is a documentary feature about the USA’s war on drugs, focusing on major shifts in policy from Nixon to today, incarceration, racial biases, and solutions for the future.

Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools

USA | 76 min

Director: Jacoba Atlas

Writers: Monique W. Morris, Jacoba Atlas

Producers: Jacoba Atlas, Denise Pines, Monique W. Morris

Logline: “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” takes a deep dive into the lives of Black girls and the practices, cultural beliefs and policies that disrupts one of the most important factors in their lives – education.

The Prison Within

USA | 86 min

Director: Katherin Hervey

Narrated by: Hill Harper

Writers: Eric Frith, Katherin Hervey, Erin Kenway, Jeremy Sell Producers: Katherin Hervey, Massimo Bardetti, Erin Kenway, Eric Frith Co-Producers: Massimo Bardetti, Eric Frith

Logline: The Prison Within is a relevant and timely documentary exploring the destructive impact of untreated trauma on individuals and communities through the powerful stories of survivors of violent crimes and prisoners incarcerated for murder in circle inside San Quentin prison.

Sankofa

USA | 28 min

Director: Princess Garrett

Writers: Sarah Harris, Clifton Porter

Producers: Hezekiah Lewis, Sarah Harris, Madiah Gant, Deanna Starr, Opeyemi Famakinwa, Alexis Miller

Cast: Godsway Anderson, Marcquis Graham, Dr. Chiji Akoma, Dr. Amari Johnson, Clifton Porter, Wanlov the Kubolor,

Logline: This documentary is about the loss of identity and its negative stystemic impact on individuals across the world. By exploring the complexities and parallels between the United States and Ghana, it will illuminate the prevalence of mental slavery and call audiences to free themselves from the system in which they were born.

Who Will Survive America

USA | 7 min

Director: Sheldon Candis

Screenwriter: Sheldon Candis

Producer: Lisa Osborne

Logline: A concerned filmmaker goes undercover to explore our country’s love affair and easy accessibility to guns in America…It was just too easy…

Unlearning Sex

USA | 38 min

Director: Zanah Thirus

Producers: Marquelle Young & Zanah Thirus

Cast: Zanah Thirus, Anisha Cooper, Claire Horner, Melissa Carnagey, SahDol Jones, Denisa Millette, Angela Townsend, Thalia Chicojay, Gregory Geffrard

Producers : Marquelle Young & Zanah Thirus

Logline: A front row seat to a survivors six month journey through sexual trauma therapy and recovery.

When Liberty Burns

USA | 111 min

Director: Dudley Alexis

Writer: Dudley Alexis

Producers: Dudley Alexis, Femi Folami-Browne, Betty Antonio Andrews

Logline: When Liberty Burns examines the life and the death of Arthur Lee McDuffie, a black insurance executive who died at the hands of Miami’s law enforcement officers.

Writing On the Wall

USA | 6 mins

Director: Miya Lee

Cinematographer: Miya Lee

Editor: Miya Lee

Logline: Writing on the Wall documents the transforming streets of Soho, New York City during the Black Lives Matter protests in June and July 2020. It is held together by the musical performance of Sean Bennett, A.K.A. “Yozart,” playing Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 on the corner of Spring Street and West Broadway.

SHORT FILMS

Augustus

USA | 15 min

Director: Jon Alston

Writer: Ayinde Howell

Producers: B. Quinn Curry, Jon Alston, Ayinde Howell

Cast: Ayinde Howell, Michelle Mitchenor, Patrick Cage

Logline: Augustus, a literate escaped slave masquerading as a free man in Massachusetts in 1841, experiences nightmares of his son’s death and a future that resembles the struggles of his own past.

Backwards God

USA | 6 min

Director: Natalie Cook

Writer: Natalie Cook

Producers: Natalie Cook, Jason Cermak

Cast: Ian Banks, Genesis Be, Andrew Blair, Natalie Cook, Asia Howard, Honnor Seaton, Wayne Stewart, Ashley Tolbert, Jessica Vernon, Anthony Washington, Brionna Williams

Logline: Backwards God tells the story of how man-made God in his image.

Black Unscripted

USA | 16 min

Director: Rachel Hardy

Writer: Rachel Hardy

Producer: Rachel Hardy

Cast: Denise Chamberlain, Reginald Cole, Brittany King, Dominique Lewis, Farai Moyo

Logline: A fearless exploration of the way America’s need to define Blackness has challenged the identity of a community.

Black.Matters

USA | 5 min

Director: Kyndra Kennedy

Writer: Kyndra Kennedy

Producers: Kyndra Kennedy, Kenneth Cuadrado, KYNA Media Films

Cast: Kyndra Kennedy, Kel King, Nick Orefice, Makai Pruitt, Lola Denise, Valerie Addas Logline: A spoken-word narrated, visual protest about the revolution happening in America today, the power of our voices and the importance of having allies from different backgrounds, coming together to stand up against police brutality and systemic racism.

Broken

USA | 15 min

Director: Jillian Reeves

Writer: Jillian Reeves

Producers: Erick Nicole Malone, Kenneth L. Johnson, Michelle Covington, Stelio Savante, Will Conley, Jonathan T. Floyd, Carole Murphy; Co-Producer: Landi Maduro

Cast: Beverly Todd, Jillian Reeves, Ariel Brown, Mackenzie Lee-Foster, Scott Subiono

Logline: Broken examines the devastating effects of untreated mental illness in a family struggling to cope with a broken system that fails them.

Catch A Girl

USA | 15 min

Director: LeRon E. Lee

Writer: LeRon E. Lee

Producers: Derrick Williams; Executive Producer: Ladun Thompson Cast: Daniel G. Cunningham, Kayciblu Wright, Zakai Lassiter

Logline: With his elementary understanding of courtship, 11-year old Darius, meets up with friends that conspire to play a popular “predator vs. prey” childhood game targeted to take advantage of girls.

Promise Me

CANADA | 25 min

Director: Alison Duke

Writers: Alison Duke, Lindsey Addawoo

Producers: Fonna Seidu, Lucas Joseph

Cast: Breonna Morrison as Charlie Thomas and Wendy Olunike Adeliyi as Yolonda Thomas

Logline: Yolonda and her daughter Charlie are ripped apart by illness, an unjust system, and a failure to face the truth.

WBLS

USA | 17 min

Director: El Arthur Bey

Writer: El Arthur Bey

Producer: El Arthur Bey

Cast: Harold Dennis

Logline: This is Harold Dennis. On the night of November 3rd, 2020, Harold spends 8 hours in a line so that he can cast his ballot to vote for this year’s important elections. On the way home from the polls, he receives a phone call from a sick friend who needs his help before it’s too late.

Eavesdropping on the Elders

USA | 18 min

Directors: Kiah Clingman and Robinson Vil

Writers: Kiah Clingman and CJ Sykes

Producers: Kiah Clingman (KiahCan Productions), The African-American Legacy Network, Amefika Gueka and Villain Pictures

Cast: Kiah Alexandria Clingman as Kiah, Mac Wells as Marcus Garvey, Brittany Inge as Ida B. Wells and James Clingman as Jim

Logline: A girl is unknowingly charged with the task of bridging a generation gap and confronting lessons from the past when she is forced into another world.

First Day Back

USA | 21 min

Director: Deshawn Plair

Writers: Deshawn Plair & Sade Oyinade

Producers: Deshawn Plair, Sade Oyinade, Etienne Maurice, Greg Jennings, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Cast: Loretta Devine, Aisha Hinds, Etienne Maurice, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Javicia Leslie

Logline: Students and faculty struggle to cope on the first day back at school after a fight between two students from rival neighborhoods in Philadelphia resulted in the death of a fellow student and changed the community forever.

Four Women

USA | 3 min

Director: Nicole Cone

Writer: Nicole Cone

Producer: Nicole Cone

Cast: Aizhaneya Carter, Kalyne Coleman, Janelle McDermoth, Alexis Van Eyken

Logline: A day in the life of four black women after they learn of an act of police violence.

Free to Be

USA | 13 min

Director: Ugenia Stokes Writer: Ugenia Stokes

Producers: Brandon Claybon, Ugenia Stokes; Co-Producer: Anastasia Washington

Cast: DaeBrian O’Berry, Laganja Estranja/Jay Jackson, Ash Danielson, Gracie Cartier

Logline: Through the eyes of four individuals that identify within the LGBTQIA+ community we see their push for social justice and racial equality, advocating for ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER while also showcasing the cultural impact the BLACK LGBTQIA+community has brought to the mainstream media but underhandedly has been forgotten.

Hermanos

USA | 23 min

Director: Rachel McDonald

Writer: Rachel McDonald

Producers: Maury Strong, Rachel McDonald, and Ezra Venetos Cast: Grant Harvey, Jorge A. Jimenez, Seth Gutiérrez, Carlos Sanchez

Logline: Brothers, separated from their mother at the U.S. border, risk everything to protect each other and stay alive as they cross Texas on foot.

Man Down

USA | 15 min

Director: Jonathan Rowan

Writer: Jonathan Rowan

Producers: Jonathan Rowan, Myava Mitchell

Cast: Jason Mimms, Joey Coverson, Auriel Branson, Saffran Harris

Logline: After the racially charged shooting of an unarmed teenager, an officer of color must decide whether to stand on the side of the law or seek justice for his community.

A Million Eyes

USA | 24 min

Director: Richard Raymond

Writer: Curt Zacharias Jr.

Producers: Josh Reinhold, Richard Raymond, Nousha Raymond, Erin Charles Cast: Joe Morton, Elijah M. Cooper, Katie Lowes, Shareef Salahuddin

Logline: A gifted young photographer, grappling with his mother’s alcoholism, sets out to capture something he loves.

In Hollywoodland

USA | 10 min

Director: Jessica Sherif

Writer: Yetide Badaki

Producers: Yetide Badaki, Karen David, Jessica Sherif

Cast: Yetide Badaki, Karen David, Dominic Burgess, Jen Richards, Luke Youngblood

Logline: This dark fantasy short film follows Zodwa, a struggling actress, as she heads to an exciting, once-in-a lifetime audition and lands in a strange place reminiscent of Lewis Carroll’s most famous work.

White Noise

USA | 10 min

Director: Mikkel Aranas

Writer: Hunter Peil

Producer: Steven Kiefer

Cast: Rory Travis, Chris Prizzi

Logline: On his way to support his friends, Rory makes an unexpected stop to help a stranger in need. Will his act of kindness end the way he imagined?

NEW MEDIA

All Things Undone | Podcast

USA | 34 min

Directors: Joel Peissig, Chené Lawson

Writer: Chené Lawson

Producer: Joel Peissig

Cast: Chené Lawson, JoNell Kennedy, Danny Jacobs, Shannon Lee Holmes & Christen Sussin

Logline: Through an astrological event in 1850, Black people suddenly cannot be killed as an enslaved black woman finds herself in a world of supernatural powers fighting the forces of evil to deliver the oppressed into a new age.

Film Life Foundation is the SJNFF organizer, with Coalition Partners to include ABFF Ventures, Endeavor Content, One Community, and Outlier Society. Sony Pictures Entertainment is the Founding Sponsor, with Principal Sponsors being K Period Media and ShivHans Pictures. The official Sponsors are Advancing Black Pathways – JP Morgan Chase & Co., Amazon Studios, HEINEKEN USA Inc. and Amazon Alexa. Impact Partners include the Advancement Project, Color of Change, GoldHouse, Higher Heights for America, IllumiNative, LA Collab, NBJCand When We Vote. BlackLove.com and Black Information Network are Marketing Partners.