Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal soccer player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to drop out of the squad for his country’s match Wednesday against Sweden, Portugal’s soccer federation said Tuesday.

The sports star, who is also the world’s most-followed Instagramer with 239 million followers, is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to the federation.

Ronaldo posted a selfie with his teammates on Monday night, but according to reports, the rest of the squad have all tested negative for the virus.

The soccer player becomes the latest high-profile figure in his sport to test positive for COVID after the likes of Paul Pogba and Riyad Mahrez previously contracted the virus and had to isolate. Over in the NFL, stars such as Cam Newton have tested positive, disrupting teams and even delaying a handful of games.