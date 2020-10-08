‘So Late So Soon’: Oscilloscope Acquires Bittersweet Docu Spotlighting Artists Jackie And Don Seiden

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired worldwide rights to the Daniel Hymanson-directed So Late So Soon, a bittersweet documentary that paints an endearing portrait of Chicago artists Jackie and Don Seiden.

The film, which made its world premiere at the 2020 True/False Film Festival, follows Jackie and Don who are half a century into their marriage and they approach the fragility of their elderly lives in their own distinct ways. Jackie, notorious for her unbounded energy, is constantly on the move, inspired to create works of art while also maintaining the couple’s multistory, brightly-painted Victorian house. Don steadily sketches in his notebook while facing alarming interruptions to his health. Director Daniel Hymanson filmed the Seidens, on-and-off for five years, capturing the hardships of aging as well as a view into enduring companionship, in this charming character study.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Oscilloscope for years,” said Hymanson. “I’ve learned so much from and been inspired by many of their films such as Dark Days, Tchoupitoulas and Exit Through the Gift Shop — to name just a

few. I feel incredibly honored and excited to be working with this company to share So Late So Soon with the world.”

“From the moment So Late So Soon started, I was in love with Jackie and Don, the very definition of an Odd Couple,” added O-Scope’s Dan Berger. “Daniel’s immersive and expansive portrait of these two in their home is uncannily life-affirming and a touching reminder that love can bring seemingly incongruous people into perfect harmony. We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Daniel and the filmmaking team on the next phase of this journey.”

The film was produced by Kellen Quinn, Josh Penn, Trace Henderson, and Noah Stahl.