Snoop Dogg And Democratic National Committee Debut Ad To Instruct On Ballot Drop Boxes

Snoop Dogg has authorized his song Drop It Like It’s Hot for a new get-out-the-vote spot for the Democratic National Committee debuting on Monday.

The spot will run on digital platforms and aimed at voters with heavy vote-by-mail participation in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It directs voters to the Democrats’ IWillVote.com, and instructs voters how they can drop their ballot at a drop box location.

Snoop Dogg said that this will be his first time voting.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We need every single American to get out there and vote. It’s time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local dropbox. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard.”

The spot is debuting concerns over confusion over mail-in voting, and President Donald Trump’s attempt to discredit it, and over a reorganization at the U.S. Postal Service. Ballot drop off locations have been established in a number of states.

The ad comes from music video and film director Chris Robinson and his Robot Film Company and was created and produced by the marketing agency Cashmere.