‘SNL’ Weekend Update: The Uncomfortable Task Of Joking About Trump’s Illness

“Say what you will about 2020, but it’s got moves,” said Jost, adding that it’s a bad sign for America when 50 percent of people asked Trump to “prove it” when he claimed coronavirus infection.

Che noted that many are saying there’s “nothing funny” about the President’s illness. But, he said, “Mathematically, if you were constructing a joke, this has all the elements you need. It’s like if I was making a joke about belts and my pants immediately fell down.”

Jost added that the President’s message of reassurance via Twitter ended with “Love!!!” and noted the three exclamation marks. “They are cutting his hydroxychloroquine with Molly,” he quipped.