SNL Puts The Blame Squarely On John Mulaney For The Global Pandemic

Blame John Mulaney.

The actor/comedian is hosting Saturday Night Live this week, making his first appearance since Feb. 21 on the late night show.

What’s happened since then? “A global pandemic that ruined everything,” Mulaney admits, as he’s chided for cursing the world.

Of course, there are apologies all around, starting at 0.17 of the promo video. And given the elaborate precautions that SNL is taking to ensure the safety of the live studio audience, all is likely to be forgiven.

Watch the promo for Mulaney’s wry take.

