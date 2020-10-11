‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Talks J.K. Rowling’s “Very Disappointing” Transphobic Comments

During Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment, Pete Davidson gave his two cents on J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments.

When Colin Jost asked what The King of Staten Island star thought of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author’s comments, Davidson said her comments were “very disappointing” and that he wishes for simpler times.

“I long for a few young ears ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally,” he quipped.

As someone who has a Harry Potter-inspired tattoo, Davidson said he defends it saying that he “didn’t know that J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson.”

Rowling’s comments against the transgender community don’t make sense given her dedication to the mystical and make-believe, Davidson continued.

“What’s wrong with her? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox?” the comedian says.

When asked if he’ll stop reading Rowling’s books books, Davidson admits that he never read any and that he watched a Harry Potter movie once on a flight. Watch the video above.

Earlier in the year, Rowling issued a personal essay last month in an attempt to explain her beliefs on transgender rights. She asserted that certain demands by transgender activists were dangerous to women. The essay was widely criticized by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, who termed it transphobic.