‘SNL’ Musical Guest Morgan Wallen Catches Heat For Maskless Partying Ahead Of Studio 8H Performance

Country singer Morgan Wallen, who is set to perform during this week’s Saturday Night Live, has come under fire after a TikTok video of him partying maskless at a house party made the rounds on the internet.

The video, from TikTok user ashleighludlam, sees the singer taking shots in a crowded party where other attendees aren’t maintaining social distance or wearing their masks. The TikTok even shows Wallen kissing an unmasked woman. Social media users were quick to criticize the singer for his coronavirus-inappropriate behavior,

The TikTok’s internet circulation comes just days after Saturday Night Live returned to Studio 8H for its 46th season and raises eyebrows about COVID-19 safety ahead of Wallen’s musical guest stint.

SNL‘s Saturday premiere saw host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion perform in front of a masked studio audience, who were paid for attending the live show. Bill Burr is set to host the next SNL episode.

NBCUniversal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.