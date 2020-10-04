‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Breonna Taylor Attorney General With ‘Savage’ Performance

Megan Thee Stallion gave a Savage performance on Saturday Night Live, calling out Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General overseeing the Breonna Taylor case.

The pop star sang her hit song Savage, which recently went viral on TikTok, but took a slight detour to make a political statement.

“We need to protect our black Women and love our Black women. Because at the end of the day we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black Men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men,” she said.

This followed quotes from Malcolm X and activist Tamika Mallory, who said, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery”.

Cameron, a rising star in the Republican party who is considered a potential successor to Senator Mitch McConnell, is under fire after Grand Jury audio has revealed conflicting accounts of the raid that killed Taylor.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, gave a striking performance with backing dancers in orange wigs with the song that with lyrics include “I’m the hood Mona Lisa” and “I’m a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty”.

