Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘SNL’ Cold Open Sees Maya Rudolph Take On New Role To Jim Carrey’s Biden & Alec Baldwin’s Trump & Kate McKinnon’s Giuliani Returns

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Assessing The Quibi Debacle: Financiers Second Guess, Film Crew In Limbo

Read the full story

John Mulaney Set To Host ‘SNL’ Next Week, With The Strokes As Musical Guest

John Mulaney
ordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

John Mulaney will return to host Saturday Night Live next week, the NBC sketch show announced tonight. It will be the former SNL writer’s fourth time hosting the show.

Also returning to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time will be The Strokes. The Julian Casablancas-led band, which released its latest album The New Normal in April, will return to perform.

The last time Mulaney hosted the show, he mocked New York’s La Guardia airport with a musical number that featured Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and a special cameo form David Byrne.

SNL will continue its unprecedented run of original episodes with a sixth consecutive show November 7.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad