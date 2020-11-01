‘SNL’: John Mulaney Takes On 2020 Presidential “Elderly Man Contest”; Roasts Governor Cuomo’s Press Conferences

John Mulaney returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time tonight and took on America’s politicians in his opening skit.

He started his monologue by stating that he’d spent quarantine bingeing a new comedy series: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 press briefings. He described the briefings as one would a movie storyline for a light-hearted family comedy. He said that the governor seems to bring his personal problems into the briefing and fears that the politician will continue the announcements beyond the pandemic.

“I am worried that when COVID is over, Cuomo won’t understand that his show’s over,” Mulaney joked.

However, the New York governor and brother of CNN’s Andrew Cuomo may be the “least weird politician in America,” Mulaney continued.

Though he didn’t name any of the presidential candidates in his opening monologue, Mulaney said that he needed to make an announcement about next week’s big election.

“On November 3, there is an elderly man contest. There’s two elderly men and you’re supposed to vote,” he said. “We might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man…nothing much will change in the United States. The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental health issues and drug addiction and Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects and she’ll deliver.”

Before closing off his show speaking about his 94 year-old grandmother who will cast her ballot for the 2020 election, Mulaney urged the live audience and viewers to get out their vote, though incorrectly.

“You gotta vote, vote as many times as you can. Fill out every circle,” he jokingly encouraged the voters. “If there’s a page that says ‘don’t write here,’ write anything you want – that’s your space as an American.”

Watch Mulaney’s entire monologue above.