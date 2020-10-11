Click to Skip Ad
‘SNL’ Host Bill Burr Raises Eyebrows With Monologue Tackling COVID, Cancel Culture, Woke Movement & Gay Pride

Bill Burr kicked off his Saturday Night Live debut displaying his non-politically correct stand-up style and raising eyebrows. He began by respecting anti-maskers’ decision not to coverup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t care it’s your decision, there’s too many people,” he said. “If you’re that dumb and you wanna kill your own family members then do it, it stops you from producing.”

His take on anti-maskers comes after he noted that the masked-up SNL audience members reminded him of surgeons. But the people who have opted not to follow CDC recommendations weren’t the only targets of Burr’s opening monologue. The comedian took on cancel culture, woke culture and Gay Pride Month.

He took a jab at cancel culture and its far-reaching impact saying “they’re literally running out of ppl to cancel, they’re going after dead people now,” referring to John Wayne.

“It’s like yeah he was born in 1907 that’s what these people sounded like. You never talked to your grandparents and brought up the wrong subject?” Burr joked.

He then extended his monologue about social awareness to speak about woke culture and how he thinks white women have co-opted the movement.

“It should’ve been about people of color.. somehow white women swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line,” he said.

He topped off his monologue asking a hesitant audience why Gay Pride endures a month, suggesting that Black people “who were actually enslaved” deserve more beyond just February.

“These are equator people give them the sun for31 days. There’s gay Black people, they could celebrate from June 1, June 31… give them 61 days to celebrate,” he said.

The Saturday monologue immediately began trending on Twitter and garnered varying, divided reactions on social media. You can watch it above.

