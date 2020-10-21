‘Sneakerella’: Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood & John Salley To Star In Disney+ Movie

Chosen Jacobs (It) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) are set to star alongside four-time NBA champ John Salley in the upcoming Disney+ original movie Sneakerella. Production is underway for premiere next year.

Described as a pop/hip-hop musical that leaves a sneaker culture imprint on the Cinderella fairy tale, Sneakerella is set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City. It introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.

Written by Tamara Chestna (After), George Gore II (My Wife and Kids) and Mindy Stern (The Baxters), Sneakerella is executive produced by Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool). Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) serves as co-executive producer and will direct the film.

Cast also includes Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El’s best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) as El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton on Broadway) as El’s stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

“Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel. “Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages.”