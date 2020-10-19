Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Netflix Unveils ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’; Viola Davis And George C. Wolfe Talk Importance Of Project And Praise Co-Star Chadwick Boseman – Watch The Trailer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Channing Dungey To Succeed Peter Roth As Chairman Of Warner Bros. Television Group

Read the full story

John Pollono’s ‘Small Engine Repair’ Motors To Where Hollywood Movies Go To Lure Distributors: The Drive-In

SXSW

EXCLUSIVE: Small Engine Repair, the indie adaptation of John Pollono’s play, finally gets its big screen moment as it tries to find theatrical distribution the only way it is done in Los Angeles these days — at the drive-in. Written and directed by Pollono a decade after it became an underground stage hit in LA, the film will be screened by 30WEST and CAA Media Finance for buyers at The Electric Dusk Drive-In in Glendale on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. I wrote about the film in April in a Coping With COVID-19 column, this after its SXSW premiere got cancelled along with the festival because the pandemic shut down everything.

Small Engine Repair stars Pollono, Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, Ciara Bravo and Spencer House. The film revolves around blue collar childhood buddies Frank (Pollono), Swaino (Bernthal) and Packie (Whigham). Even when they brawl which is often, the trio is deeply bonded over the welfare of Frank’s daughter Crystal (Bravo, who also stars with Tom Holland in the Joe & Anthony Russo-directed Cherry), whom they all raised. They meet off-hours one night in Frank’s out-of-the-way repair shop under cloudy circumstances, and when a rich college jock shows up to make a drug deal, things get dark and loyalties are tested.

Here is their new teaser trailer:

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad