John Pollono’s ‘Small Engine Repair’ Motors To Where Hollywood Movies Go To Lure Distributors: The Drive-In

EXCLUSIVE: Small Engine Repair, the indie adaptation of John Pollono’s play, finally gets its big screen moment as it tries to find theatrical distribution the only way it is done in Los Angeles these days — at the drive-in. Written and directed by Pollono a decade after it became an underground stage hit in LA, the film will be screened by 30WEST and CAA Media Finance for buyers at The Electric Dusk Drive-In in Glendale on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. I wrote about the film in April in a Coping With COVID-19 column, this after its SXSW premiere got cancelled along with the festival because the pandemic shut down everything.

Small Engine Repair stars Pollono, Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, Ciara Bravo and Spencer House. The film revolves around blue collar childhood buddies Frank (Pollono), Swaino (Bernthal) and Packie (Whigham). Even when they brawl which is often, the trio is deeply bonded over the welfare of Frank’s daughter Crystal (Bravo, who also stars with Tom Holland in the Joe & Anthony Russo-directed Cherry), whom they all raised. They meet off-hours one night in Frank’s out-of-the-way repair shop under cloudy circumstances, and when a rich college jock shows up to make a drug deal, things get dark and loyalties are tested.

Here is their new teaser trailer: