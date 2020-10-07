‘Small Axe’: Steve McQueen’s Anthology Drama Gets BBC Premiere Date

It’s been more than six years in the making, but Steve McQueen’s anthology drama Small Axe finally has a date for when it will land on British TV screens.

The BBC has announced that it will premiere the five-part series on November 15 on BBC One and iPlayer. This is five days before it debuts on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Originally developed for the BBC in 2014, Small Axe comprises five films that tell different stories from within London’s West Indian community between the 1960s and 1980s.

Mangrove will be the first episode in the series, marking 50 years since London’s Mangrove protest, when Black people demonstrated against police harassment. Black Panther star Letitia Wright leads the episode.

It will be followed by Lovers Rock (November 22), Education (November 29), Alex Wheatle (December 6) and finally Red, White and Blue (December 13). The latter stars John Boyega as Leroy Logan, a real-life Metropolitan Police officer who wanted to change the force from within after he saw his father assaulted by two policemen.

Small Axe is a Turbine Studios and Lammas Park production for BBC One, which developed and commissioned the series, with Amazon Studios co-producing in the U.S. It is executive produced by Tracey Scoffield and David Tanner for Turbine Studios and McQueen for Lammas Park. Mike Elliot is producing for EMU Films with Turbine Studios and Anita Overland.