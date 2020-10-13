‘Slay’ Supernatural Drama Executive Produced By Regina King In Works At the CW

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is developing Slay, a drama executive produced by Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King.

Written by Julian Johnson with former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey supervising, Slay centers on Carson Jones, a bold, witty teenager with afro puffs, leather boots, seventies cool, and – thanks to her mother’s ancient African bloodline – supernatural gifts and the responsibility to use them to protect Virginia’s Historic Triangle (one of the most haunted areas in the country) from the forces of darkness.

Regina King and her sister, Reina King, executive produce through their company Royal Ties Prods. Veasey also executive produces while Johnson co-executive produces. CBS Studios is the studio.

Slay reunites Regina King and Veasey. Two years ago, King made her pilot directing debut with the ABC drama pilot The Finest, about five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, which was written by Veasey. Both also executive produced together.

Regina King just won her fourth Emmy in five years for HBO’s Watchmen. King’s feature directorial debut, One Night In Miami, is garnering strong awards buzz.