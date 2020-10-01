Slamdance Unveils Dates For Hybrid Film Festival, Boasts Free Online Screenings And Physical Joshua Tree Event

EXCLUSIVE: The annual Slamdance film festival has revealed the dates for its 2021 iteration. Running February 12-25, 2021, it will tout not only a physical screening experience, but also an online one free of charge as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Slamdance ‘21 isn’t about compromise because of the pandemic. It’s about community, accessibility and growth. It’s about Slamdance’s future and the love of independent film,” said Slamdance president and co-founder Peter Baxter.

Slamdance said Thursday that its in-person festival will take a break from Park City, UT and move to Joshua Tree, CA. A socially distanced weekend desert retreat for filmmakers, the invite-only event will allow artists to safely gather and connect with each other and industry guests. Attendees will have access to outdoor screenings, filmmaker workshops, and music and industry talks from notable Slamdance alumni.

Watching the featured Slamdance films, however, isn’t just a privilege reserved for the invited attendees. As part of the hybrid festival, you can also watch titles online. The lineup has not yet been announced.

Slamdance has ushered in a number of industry heavy-hitters including Christopher Nolan, the Russo Brothers, Lynn Shelton, Lena Dunham, Ari Aster, Andrew Patterson and Merawi Gerima.