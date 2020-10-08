‘Skyfire’: Screen Media Acquires North America On Simon West’s China Action/Disaster Pic

Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to the Simon West-directed Skyfire. The action disaster movie is slated for a domestic theatrical and on-demand release in December 2020.

Jason Isaacs, Hannah Quinlivan (Skyscraper), Xueqi Wang (Iron Man 3) and Shawn Dou (Wolf Totem) star in the pic that sees chaos erupt when the once dormant volcano at the world’s only volcano theme park and resort, located in the Pacific Rim’s “Ring of Fire,” starts to rumble. A young scientist (Quinlivan) must convince the resort owner (Isaacs) to evacuate the island before it’s too late.

Produced by Meridian Entertainment, Skyfire originally released in China in December last year, topping the box office on its first day out, and ultimately grossing $25M locally. It carried an 8.2 score on ticketing platform Maoyan.

West is best known for such action films Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Mechanic and The Expendables 2. VFX Producer John Hughes, who is co-founder of Rhythm & Hues, cooperated with six top-ranking VFX companies worldwide to create Skyfire‘s special effects. The film is written by Will Wei Bu and Sidney King, and produced by Jennifer Wenjie Dong.

The North American deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, for Screen Media with Delphine Perrier, COO at Highland Film Group on behalf of Meridian Entertainment.

Screen Media this weekend is releasing Jesse Quinones’ MMA action film Cagefighter domestically. It features Gina Gershon, Jon Moxley and Chuck Liddell. The company is also in post-production on Willy’s Wonderland with Nicolas Cage.