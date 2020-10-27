Sky/PBS Stage ‘Romeo & Juliet’; Hulu Picks Up ‘Bad Habits, Holy Orders’; Acorn TV Takes U.S. Rights To ‘A Suitable Boy’; ‘Das Boot’ Renewed — Global Briefs

Sky/PBS Stage ‘Romeo & Juliet’

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Chernobyl’s Jessie Buckley are to star in Sky Arts and PBS staging of Romeo & Juliet. The National Theatre originally intended to bring the Shakespeare production to theatre audiences this summer, but will now film a 90-minute version of the pandemic-hit play over the course of three weeks at its Lyttelton theater. Emily Burns has adapted the play for television, while Simon Godwin directs. Sky Arts and PBS will broadcast Romeo & Juliet in the UK and U.S. respectively next year.

Hulu Picks Up Reality Series ‘Bad Habits, Holy Orders’

Hulu has picked up Channel 5 reality series Bad Habits, Holy Orders under a deal with Keshet International. The four-part, Crackit Productions-produced format follows a Catholic convent as it takes in five raucous, selfie-obsessed party girls. As well as the Hulu deal, KI has licensed Bad Habits, Holy Orders to Discovery in Italy. Fremantle is producing the local version, titled Ti Spedisco In Convento. It is the third licensing deal done for the show after NPO (Netherlands) and SBS (Belgium) broadcast adaptations.

Acorn TV Takes U.S. Rights To ‘A Suitable Boy’

AMC-owned streamer Acorn TV has acquired BBC One’s lavish drama A Suitable Boy for the U.S. and Canada. Mira Nair, director of Golden Globe-nominated Monsoon Wedding, worked with Les Misérables writer Andrew Davies, and author Vikram Seth, on the drama, which was shot across India. Produced by Lookout Point, A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student, Lata, coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. Acorn will premiere the drama on December 7.

‘Das Boot’ Renewed

Das Boot, the Sky Original series, has been renewed for a third season. Produced by Bavaria Fiction for Sky Studios, the latest season will be shot in 8k with Dolby Atmos, an increase on the UHD format of the previous two series. The show is a sequel to the 1981 film of the same name, chronicling two narratives, one based on land around the French Resistance, the other set around German U-boat U-612 and its crew.