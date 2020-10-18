Sky Inks “Long-Term” DreamWorks Deal For Kids Series Including ‘Madagascar’ & ‘Dragons Rescue Riders’

Sky has signed a “long-term” content agreement for hundreds of hours of DreamWorks Animation TV series, including How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls, and Madagascar spin-offs.

Sky will have exclusive access to Madagascar: A Little Wild, TrollsTopia and Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, as well as returners such as All Hail King Julien, Home Adventures with Tip & Oh.

Sky One will air the shows at the weekend, while they will be available on-demand via the Sky Kids Pack and through the Sky Kids App. The deal was done through NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Financial terms and the length of the deal were not disclosed.

Sky UK and Europe CEO Stephen van Rooyen said: “Adding DreamWorks’ loveable stories of dreams, journeys and heroes alongside our originals and our partner content means customers can access the content they love, all in one place.”