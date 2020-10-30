‘Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh’ Special Streaming For Free On Peacock

While we wait for the second season of NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh, its star’s new special has begun streaming on the sibling Peacock.

Lilly Singh made a surprise announcement on social media today, saying that her special Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh is available for free on Peacock. In a nod to her YouTube roots, the late-night host notes that she played all but of the characters in the show that was filmed entirely at her home during the pandemic:

SURPRISE! #SketchyTimes is now streaming FOR FREE on @PeacockTV. It's as simple as download & watch. Shot completely during the pandemic, in my house and I play every character (except one…) SPREAD THE WORD! #SketchyTimes

LOVE Y'ALL 💋 WATCH NOW: https://t.co/PtDCMnpj0B pic.twitter.com/4Ja24DneFa — Lilly Singh #SketchyTimes streaming NOW! (@Lilly) October 30, 2020

The one-woman, late-night special shot entirely from her home during quarantine features a wide variety of new and returning characters, satirizing how we’re all adjusting to the new normal.

“I had a blast creating and shooting Sketchy Times — completely at my house!” Singh said. “It’s basically one hour of me making fun of myself, and my friends, as we all struggle to adjust to the new normal. It’s truly my new favorite brain baby.”

NBC announced Sketchy Times in August, saying at the time that it was to be a two-part special with a TBA airdate. Singh, Keisha Zollar and Sean O’Connor wrote for it, and Singh, O’Connor and Polly Aurrit were set as executive producer. The project hails from Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

Meanwhile, there’s still no word on a premiere date for the sophomore season of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which will debut sometime in 2021. The show was renewed during the virtual Upfront Week back in May.