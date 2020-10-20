Skeet Ulrich Joins Michelle Monaghan In Brad Anderson Thriller ‘Blood’

EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich is set to co-star opposite Michelle Monaghan in the psychological thriller Blood with Brad Anderson directing.

Will Honley penned the script, which follows Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the family dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. When Jess discovers a disturbing cure, she is tested on the extent she’ll go to keep her child alive.

Hercules Film Fund is fully financing the film and Rhea Films is producing. Paris Kassidokostas Latsis and Terry Dougas are producing and Jean-Luc De Fanti is exec producing on behalf of the financier. Gary Levinsohn and Billy Hines are producing for H2L Media Group, with Steve Sims and Ryan Bartecki serving as executive producers.

Ulrich stars as FP Jones on the hit CW series Riverdale, returning soon for its fifth season. He also recently starred in the Emmy-winning Quibi series #FreeRayshawn opposite Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James.

He also starred in the acclaimed Lifetime movie I Am Elizabeth Smart, which was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television.

He is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin.