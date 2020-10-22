Sister’s Elisabeth Murdoch Bankrolls Zando, Publishing Venture Hatched By Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Editor Molly Stern

Molly Stern, the former Crown publisher whose successes include the Michelle Obama memoir Becoming, Gone Girl and others, has launched a new publishing imprint. Zando will be backed by Sister, the studio launched in 2019 by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. Zando will collaborate with influential people, platforms and institutions to acquire and publish new titles under the imprimatur Catalyst Partners. Zando will launch its first titles in fall, 2021. Said Murdoch: “Milly’s vision for Zando exemplifies Sister’s cultural mission and commitment to seek out, nurture and support the very best creative talent. With some of the most celebrated and iconic publications of the last decade under her belt, Molly has an eye for a great story and the ear of those who write them. Jane, Stacey and I could not be more excited to work with Molly as she lays the groundwork for an inspired, disciplined and powerful new publishing program.”

The Sister trio will sit on the Zando Board of Directors along with Gimlet podcast co-founder Matt Lieber and David Benioff, co-creator of Game of Thrones.