Sia’s Directorial Debut ‘Music’ With Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr & Maddie Ziegler Launches Sales With HanWay

HanWay Films is launching international sales on multi-Grammy Award-nominee Sia’s feature directorial debut Music.

The film stars Golden Globe-winner Kate Hudson (Almost Famous), Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr.(Hamilton), and Sia-protégé Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story).

Hudson plays Zu, a free spirit estranged from her family, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Ziegler, a teenager on the autism spectrum whose whole world order had been beautifully crafted by her late grandmother. With a history of addiction issues which have challenged her self-worth and reliability, Zu can barely take care of herself and she struggles with the new responsibilities her sister brings.

Screenplay was written by Sia and Dallas Clayton based on a short story by Sia and will feature the hit single Together, which was released via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records earlier this year, as well as ten new Sia tracks performed as musical numbers by the cast.

The film also stars Mary Kay Place (Being John Malkovich), Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman).

Producers on the picture are Sia and Vincent Landay (Adaptation). Jonathan Daniel of Crush Music serves as executive producer alongside Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman, and Will Weiske.

Heads of department include DoP Sebastian Winterø (Kajillionaire), frequent Sia collaborator choreographer Ryan Heffington (Baby Driver), editor Matt Chessé (Quantum of Solace), and VFX supervisor Janelle Croshaw (Captain Marvel). Labrinth (Euphoria) contributes to several of the songs and score.

The sales deal was negotiated by Peter Watson, HanWay Films Vice Chairman and CEO of Recorded Picture Company, together with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart commented: “Sia’s debut film Music surpasses every expectation and she uses to extraordinary effect her own original music and dance sequences to present a bright alternative reality for her lead character Music, who is played with incredible delicacy by the talented Maddie Ziegler, an exciting discovery for international audiences. Sia has elicited awards-worthy performances from each of her three lead actors, including a tour de force from Kate Hudson and a third awards opportunity for Leslie Odom Jr.”