Shudder Takes North America On Irish Vampire Horror-Comedy ‘Boys From County Hell’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ horror streamer Shudder has picked up North American rights to Boys From County Hell, Chris Baugh’s comedy-horror that recently had its world premiere at Sitges.

The movie was selected for this year’s Tribeca fest before that event was cancelled. Now, it will premiere on Shudder in the U.S. and Canada next year.

Starring Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), Nigel O’Neill (The Bookshop), Louisa Harland (Derry Girls), Fra Fee (Animals) and John Lynch (The Terror), the film follows Eugene Moffat, who spends his days drinking pints with his friends and pranking tourists at the grave site of Abhartach — a legendary Irish vampire who may have inspired Stoker’s infamous Dracula. Sinister events unfold when Eugene and his father’s construction crew knock over Abhartach’s supposed resting place and they are attacked by an infected workmate.

The pic is produced by Brendan Mullin of Six Mile Hill Productions and Yvonne Donohoe for Blinder Films, and executive produced by Katie Holly for Blinder Films, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill for Automatik, and Lesley McKimm for Screen Ireland. The film is a co-production between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and was supported by Endeavor Content, Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen, and Egg Post Production.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder. Baugh and Mullin are repped by Independent Talent Group, Grandview, and CAA.

“Boys From County Hell, is a pure delight from beginning to end that manages to be both funny and scary, with characters you’d be happy to grab a pint with at the pub even if they weren’t fighting vampires. We know Shudder members are going to love it as much as we do, and we can’t wait to share it with them,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler.

“I’m delighted that Boys From County Hell, has found a North American home on Shudder. The film was made with a lot of passion and grit by many talented people, and so it’s a huge honour to have it presented by such a fearless curator of boundary-pushing genre programming,” said director Chris Baugh.