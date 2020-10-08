Shudder Buys Major Territories On Sitges Horror ‘The Banishing’; Watch Debut Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ genre streamer Shudder has landed a major multi-territory deal on The Banishing, Christopher Smith’s horror starring Jessica Brown Findlay that has its world premiere at Spanish festival Sitges this month.

Sales agent WestEnd Films struck the deal, which covers North America, UK and Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The film has also sold into France (The Jokers), Germany and Switzerland (Koch Media), Latin America (Leda), Portugal (Nos), Russia and the Baltics (Planeta Inform), the Middle East (ECS), Indonesia (PT Prima), Taiwan (Vie Vision), Vietnam (Mockingbird), Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines (Suraya).

Today I can also reveal the film’s debut trailer, which you can watch below.

Set in England in the 1930s, The Banishing tells the story of a young reverend, his wife and daughter who move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist or risk losing their daughter. John Heffernan, John Lynch and Sean Harris also star.

The deal was done by Emily Gotto for Shudder and Maya Amsellem and Sofia Neves from WestEnd Films, on behalf of the filmmakers.

After its Sitges premiere on October 12, the film will screen virtually at UK event FrightFest later in the month.

“Having long been fans of his impeccably crafted, wonderfully terrifying films, we are delighted to be bringing Chris Smith’s latest horror treat to Shudder,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s Global Head of Acquisitions.

“We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Shudder on The Banishing. With its focus on quality programming and innovative content, Shudder truly is the perfect home for the film and we can’t wait for worldwide audiences to see it,” added Maya Amsellem, the managing director of WestEnd Films.

The Banishing was financed by Westend Films and produced by Maya Amsellem and Sharon Harel-Cohen alongside Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook.