Showtime Orders Variety Series Featuring ‘Desus & Mero’ Writer Ziwe

Ziwe Fumudoh, a writer on Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President, has scored her own variety series on Showtime.

The rising star will feature and exec produce the untitled series, which has been handed a straight-to-series order and will feature interviews and sketches as well as unscripted real-world rendezvous between everyday people.

The move is the latest example of late-night becoming more diverse with Ziwe joining her bosses Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Lilly Singh, Amber Ruffin and Sam Jay as one of the changing faces of the genre.

In addition to working on Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President, Fumudoh has written on Apple TV+’s Dickinson. She previously wrote on The Rundown with Robin Thede and co-hosts the Hysteria podcast for Crooked Media.

The show is produced by A24 and is the company’s latest project for the premium cable network, coming ahead of the launch of upcoming comedy Moonbase 8, which launches on November 8.

“I am beyond excited to make my dream a reality with the brilliant minds at Showtime and A24. I can’t wait to make an iconic show with even more iconic guests,” said Ziwe.

“Through her addictive online series and her work for our own Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President, Ziwe has clearly emerged as an auteur voice in comedy and culture,” added Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks. “She has turned all of our heads here at Showtime, and we’re excited to be the home for her new series as she continues to grow her edgy and hilarious brand of commentary on race, politics and everything in-between.”