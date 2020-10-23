Shonda Rhimes, Tarana Burke And Dolores Huerta To Be Honored At 3rd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards

EXCLUSIVE: The Girl Up #GirlHero Awards will honor television super-producer Shonda Rhimes, #metoo Founder Tarana Burke and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta for their work on gender equality at its third annual ceremony, which will take place on International Day of the Girl. The virtual event will take place online on October 29 at 12pm ET with Girl Up Champion Nigel Barker as co-host. In addition, Girl Up Executive Director Melissa Kilby will highlight Girl Up’s Gen Z leaders fighting for change while special guests will make appearances on the event’s virtual red carpet.

“Today we’re celebrating gender equality giants, at a time when there’s a lot at stake for girls and women,” said Kilby. “We’re honored to stand with them in building a brighter, more equal movement by relentlessly showing that girls are and have always been leading us toward a better future.”

The awards will honor Rhimes for her work as a storyteller that explores the most relevant topics of our time, reflecting the world as we know it onscreen with dynamic characters; Burke who founded #metoo, a movement that kicked off a worldwide wave of women taking a stand against violence and discrimination; and lifelong civil rights advocate Huerta who models how standing for a cause can change the world. The honorees will participate in conversations with Girl Up’s own girl changemakers Ina Bhoopalam, Alliyah Logan, and Rym Badran as they share their work for gender equality.

The one-on-one conversations will highlight advocates, allies, and activists shaking up accepted norms and changing the trajectory of global gender equality over the course of their lifetime.

Honorees of last year’s #GirlHero Awards in Los Angeles were Cara Delevingne, Jameela Jamil and Kate Hudson. Stephanie McMahon, Pamella Roland, LaVerne Council, Amanda Fata, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Michelle King, Alexandra Trustman, Shaun Robinson, Tracy Shaffer and Chantelle Siegel will serve as this year’s co-chairs of the event.