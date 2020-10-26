Sheldon Turner & Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions Inks First-Look Deal With A+E Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein and their Vendetta Productions are setting up shop at A+E Studios with a first-look television development and production deal. Under the pact, Turner will pen original series, and A+E Studios and Vendetta will also develop and produce projects targeted at all global and domestic television platforms and services.

At A+E Studios, Turner and Klein will work with studio head Barry Jossen and EVP Creative Affairs Tana Jamieson.

“Sheldon and Jennifer are fantastic producers whose strong talent relations result in discovering unique voices and captivating stories,” said Jamieson. “With new series in production and a robust development slate, A+E Studios continues to grow and evolve, and now with the addition of Sheldon and Jennifer to our roster, together we will add to our arsenal of outstanding premium television across all platforms.”

Vendetta Productions is currently developing The Star Chamber for Amazon, a dramatic thriller inspired by the 1983 Michael Douglas film of the same name. Turner’s feature credits include Up in the Air, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, X-Men: First Class, and Straight Outta Compton. Vendetta Productions was previously under a deal at 20th/Touchstone Television for four years where the company’s drama Controversy went to pilot at Fox Entertainment.

“We have known, worked with and admired Barry, Tana and their team at A+E Studios for many years now,” Turner and Klein said. “Their commitment to quality, art and hustle is well-established, but we were most drawn to the sense of community they foster. We are so honored to be a part of their family.”

Upcoming series from A+E Studios include the animated drama series The Liberator for Netflix and David E. Kelley’s drama series Big Sky for ABC. A+E Studios currently has over forty projects in active development at Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix and TNT, among others.