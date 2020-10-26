Shaquille O’Neal Takes Stake In Genius Brands, Set Kids Animated Comedy For Kartoon Channel

Shaquille O’Neal will executive produce and star in a new animated comedy for kids, Shaq’s Garage, for Genius Brands International and ABG Group.

Through the partnership, O’Neal is taking a stake in publicly-traded Genius Brands with an unspecified holding.

The show follows the secret adventures of the NBA legend’s collection of animated cars and trucks – all of which have unique abilities from super spying to language to music. The lead vehicle is named Big Diesel and will be voiced by Shaq.

“Ever since I was a kid I have been fascinated by cars. I’m so excited to bring this series to life with Genius Brands. We plan to showcase the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my garage,” O’Neal said. “They will all have larger than life personalities, larger than life missions and of course, larger than life sound systems. One of our cars is a vehicle missing a wheel, but she is as strong, fast, and smart as any other vehicle. This will be a kid’s show which will highlight inclusivity for all.”

“Through comedy and adventure, we will showcase strong and diverse characters as positive role models with purposeful storytelling. This is going to be a special show that touches every button–music, adventure, humor, and positive prideful messaging for kids,” said Genius Brands chairman-CEO Andy Heyward.

Shaq’s Garage is slated to premiere in early 2022 on free digital Kartoon Channel!, which launched in June on AVOD and OTT platforms.