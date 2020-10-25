‘Shang-Chi’ Wraps Filming: Simu Liu And Director Destin Daniel Cretton Celebrate First Asian-Fronted Marvel Studios Superhero Pic

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has completed production. Simu Liu, the frontman of the upcoming superhero pic, as well as the film’s director Destin Daniel Cretton enthusiastically announced that the film has wrapped shooting.

“We made a baby!!!” declared Liu on Instagram with a pic of him adorned in leis. “We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months…”

Cretton also posted a picture of himself, his wife Nikki Chapman, his sister Joy Cretton and actor Zhang Meng announcing that they have wrapped.

In the private Facebook group ‘Subtle Asian Traits”‘ Liu explained the impact of the first Asian-fronted superhero movie at Marvel Studios. “For all of those who hated us because of the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE,” Liu wrote. “This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”

Shang-Chi is certainly a milestone in Hollywood as it will introduce the world to the comic book character created by Marvel in the ’70s as an answer to the TV program Kung Fu. In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of a China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off to the outside world. The son is trained in the martial arts and develops unsurpassed skills. He is eventually introduced to the outside world to do his father’s bidding and then has to come to grips with the fact his revered father might not be the humanitarian he has claimed to be. Back then, the character was steeped in Asian “Fu Manchu” stereotypes which would not fly today. Details about the plot of the big screen adaptation have been kept under wraps. With an Asian team in front of and behind the camera, Shang Chi will hopefully subvert those stereotypes associated with the original IP.

Filming for Shang-Chi kicked off in February 2020 and like all productions, it was shut down in March due to the pandemic. Filming resumed in July.

Shang-Chi also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are EPs.