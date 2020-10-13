‘Shameless’ Gets Premiere Date For 11th & Final Season On Showtime

Showtime has set 9 p.m. Sunday, December 6, for the premiere of the 11th and final season of its hit dramedy series Shameless.

The network’s longest-running series started production on its final season on September 8 following the COVID-19 imposed shutdown. (It was originally slated to start filing in the spring for a summer 2020 run.) The series aired its Season 10 finale on January 26 and averaged 5.7 million weekly viewers across platforms.

Starring William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner, the final season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Howey) and V (Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.