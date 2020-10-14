‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott To Lead HBO Max Comedy Series From Mindy Kaling

HBO Max has announced the lead cast for its upcoming comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls. Set to star in the new series co-written by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble are Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott. The actresses will star as four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College.

Chalamet (The King Of Staten Island) is set to make her television debut as Kimberly, the high school valedictorian from a humble Arizona suburb. Chalamet’s Kimberly may be caring, ambitious and ready for what college holds for her academically, but she’s not quite ready for what Essex College has in store socially. Anonymous Content and Gersh rep Chalamet.

Starring as comedy-obsessed New Jersey native Bela, is Kaur (The D Cut). The actress’ confident college freshman proclaims to be “extremely sex-positive,” despite being relatively new to the sex game. Kaur’s reps are Paul Hemrend/Edna Talent Management in Canada, and Craig Dorfman/Frontline Management.

Rapp, who starred as Regina George in Broadway productions of Mean Girls, will also make her television debut. The actress and singer will star as Leighton, a fourth-generation legacy student at Essex. Hailing from one of the richest and secretly Republican families on New York City’s Upper East Side, Leighton is more reserved than her roommates, who think she’s blunt, judgemental and entitled. The actress is repped by CESD and One Entertainment.

Lastly, Scott will make her television debut as Whitney. The Book of Mormon actress’ Whitney is the soon-to-be-star of the university’s college team. Strong, self-assured with a dry sense of humor, Scott’s character is also the daughter of the most powerful Black senator in the country. Paradigm represents Scott.

The Sex Lives of College Girls sees Kaling and Noble co-writing the first episode and executive producing with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.