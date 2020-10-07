‘Sex Education’s Emma Mackey To Star in Working Title’s Adaptation Of ‘Nell Gwynn’

EXCLUSIVE: After her breakout role in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education, Emma Mackey has landed her first major lead role in a feature film as we are hearing she is attached to star in Working Title’s Nell Gwynn. Working Title is still still packaging before they go to financiers which would include Focus Features, who Working Title goes to first as part of their first look deal with Universal. Insiders add they will likely cast the role of Charles II, with execs currently meeting with talent, before taking package out.

Based on the Olivier-winning play by Jessica Swale, who is also adapting, the story follows the life of Nell Gwynn, mistress of Charles II, and her part in the theatre of the 17th century. Ordinary Love directors Lisa Baros D’Sa and Glenn Layburn will helm.

Mackey’s star has been on the rise with her scene stealing role of Maeve in Netflix’s hit comedy Sex Education. She was so impressive that she caught the eye of Kenneth Branagh for his Death On The Nile sequel, which just released its first trailer.

Mackey was most recently seen in the second season of Sex Education with the third season expected to shoot soon. She is repped by the Curtis Brown Group.