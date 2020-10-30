‘Severance’: John Turturro To Star In Apple Drama Series

John Turturro is set as a lead alongside Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.



Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Turturro will play Irving, a dependable longtime employee at Lumen Industries.

2020 Apple TV Pilots & Series Orders

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Mark Friedman (Dispatches from Everywhere) will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Erickson. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Emmy winner for his performance in HBO’s critically praised The Night Of, Turturro next will be seen as mafia capo Carmine Falcone in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. He most recently was seen starring as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf in HBO’s The Plot Against America. He’s repped by ICM Partners.

AppleTV+ Extends One-Year Free Subscriptions From November 1 Through January