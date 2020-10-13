Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Taps Former Marvel TV Exec Aimee Carlson As SVP

Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door is expanding the executive team under president Erica Huggins with the hire of former Marvel Television exec Aimee Carlson as SVP.

Reporting to Huggins, Carlson will work to grow Fuzzy Door’s slate spanning drama, comedy and areas such as science, history, politics and music across film, television, digital and animation. Additionally, Fuzzy Door has brought in 6th & Idaho’s Sam Hoffman as Creative Executive.

Carlson, a 18-year industry veteran, recently served as VP of Original Programming at Marvel Television where she oversaw Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and additional development projects. Prior to Marvel, she was VP of Digital for UCP and eventually transitioned back to the TV side, developing several UCP series, including Difficult People, Harmonquest, Childhood’s End, Channel Zero, Umbrella Academy and Happy!.

She is now returning to UCP where Fuzzy Door is based under the company’s blockbuster deal with Universal Studio Group.

“I am in awe of the incredibly diverse slate of TV and feature projects Seth and Erica have built at Fuzzy Door,” said Carlson. “Their commitment to thought-provoking storytelling and celebration of unique voices is an inspiration. This is a company where the creative possibilities are endless. The opportunity to develop everything from mind-bending science fiction, to authentic historical character dramas, to of course, outrageous comedy, all featuring best-in-class creative talent, is a dream come true. I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with this talented group of people, and to have a chance to collaborate again with the fantastic team at UCP.”

Hoffman most recently served as Story Editor at Matt Reeve’s 6th & Idaho, working on television projects across both streaming and network platforms, such as Tales from the Loop (Amazon), Away (Netflix), and The Passage (Fox). Prior to 6th & Idaho, Hoffman worked at Fox 2000 Pictures and UTA.

At Fuzzy Door, Carlson and Hoffman join VP of Development Rachel Hargreaves-Heald, and Emily Kochman, who has been promoted to Development Coordinator.

Both hires come as Fuzzy Door has been rapidly expanding its slate under the Universal Studio Group deal. The company is developing The Winds of War, an Untitled Little Rock Nine series, Skywatch, Micronations – as well as a new animated take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, Good Times, which just received a straight-to-series order from Netflix.

Additionally, producer Alana Kleiman has re-upped her deal with Fuzzy Door. Kleiman most recently executive produced Hulu’s Books of Blood and serves as co-executive producer on MacFarlane’s space drama The Orville, which is headed to Hulu for Season 3.

“Seth and I are thrilled to add Aimee and Sam to our already amazing team at Fuzzy Door. Our newly defined group will be key to continuing the expansion of our diverse slate across genres and platforms at Fuzzy Door,” said Huggins.