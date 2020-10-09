Seth Grahame-Smith & Marc Guggenheim To Write ‘Green Lantern’ TV Series For HBO Max

Greg Berlanti’s television adaptation of Green Lantern for HBO Max has found its writers and showrunner.

The latest remake of the DC Comics book will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith, writer of The Lego Batman Movie, and Marc Guggenheim, co-creator of Arrow and a writer on the 2011 Green Lantern movie.

Everett Collection

Grahame-Smith, who at one point was attached to write and direct the long-gestating feature adaptation of The Flash, will showrun the series, which has been handed a ten-part order by the WarnerMedia streaming service.

The series is being produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros.

The drama will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

The project was first unveiled at the end of 2019 at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day Presentation, where Berlanti said that it would be “unlike anything seen on television”

He said at the time, “In what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series.”

At TCA earlier this year, HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said that the series would “span several decades on focus on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth” as well as one in space with the story of Sinestro.

Green Lantern reached the screen in live action in a 2011 feature film that starred Ryan Reynolds and was co-written and co-produced by Berlanti.

Sinestro, played in the movie by Mark Strong, is a former Green Lantern Corps member who was dishonorably discharged for abusing his power. He is the archenemy of Hal Jordan and founder of the Sinestro Corps.