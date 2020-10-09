Hollywood, L.A. Figures Raise Money For Democratic PAC To Win Senate Control

Jeffrey Katzenberg, J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath and other Los Angeles figures hosted a fundraiser on Thursday with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to raise money for the Senate Majority PAC, which aims to win back Democratic control this year.

The virtual event also was co-hosted by Katzenberg’s wife Marilyn and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman.

McGrath, CEO of Bad Robot, said in a statement, “The battle for control of the Senate is going to come down to the wire. “We must do everything in our power to take the gavel back from Mitch McConnell and return it to the party that will restore dignity to the Senate and drive measurable results for American workers and their families.”

Katzenberg and Hauptman have raised $13 million in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and $10 million for Senate candidates this cycle. Katzenberg said that “we are less than a month away from the most consequential election in our lifetime.” Andrew Hauptman, the chairman of Andell Inc., said “it’s terrific to see so many in our community help push these candidates past the finish line with the resources they need to win.”

Katzenberg has contributed $750,000 to Senate Majority PAC, while Hauptman has donated $500,000, according to the Federal Election Commission. Abrams and McGrath have each contributed $125,000.

Senate Majority PAC also has raised huge sums from other industry figures, including $2.5 million from Jeff Skoll, $1.5 million from Haim Saban, $1 million from Kathryn Murdoch, wife of James Murdoch, and $1 million from Seth MacFarlane.

The event was organized by Jennifer Gonring, Jennifer Lin and Andy Spahn at the sdtragic consulting firm GLS.