Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Selena: The Series, the Netflix biographical drama about Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla, will premiere December 4.

The premiere date announcement was made today via Netflix’s Latinx social media arm Con Todo. In a tweet with the message “Every Legend Begins With a Dream,” the premiere date was announced and a teaser trailer and poster art released. Watch the trailer above, and see the poster below.

Christian Serratos stars as Selena, Gabriel Chavarria as her brother AB, with Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. set as series regulars, and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. to recur.

L-R: Christian Serratos, Selena Quintanilla Netflix/AP

Selena: The Series is a coming-of-age story following Selena (Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Also in the cast: Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez and Madison Taylor Baez.

Moisés Zamora is the writer/executive producer. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh executive produce; Campanario Entertainment is the production company. Hiromi Kamata directs part 1, which consists of six one-hour episodes.