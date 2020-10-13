Selena Gomez Taking Up Residence In ‘Dollhouse’ For STX & 21 Laps

The seven-million album and 22 million single selling performing artist and actress has boarded STXfilms ’ psychological thriller Dollhouse as a producer with an eye to also star. The project is billed as being in the vein of Black Swan.

Gomez will produce through her July Moon Productions along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. A search is underway for a director for the script penned by Michael Paisley set in the upper echelon of New York City’s fashion scene. Patricia Braga of STX will oversee the project with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” sayid STX films Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Gomez recently served as Executive Producer on Tri-Star’s romantic comedy Broken Hearts Gallery. She signed on to reprise her lead female role in Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 4 and will also executive produce. She can currently be seen on her HBO Max cooking series Selena+Chef which she executive produces. Gomezwill produce and star opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Her feature acting credits include The Dead Don’t Die, The Big Short, and the Netflix original Fundamentals of Caring. Gomez also executive produced Living Undocumented and the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why. She is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media and Ziffren Brittenham.

21 LAPS recently sold the horror spec Mother Land to Lionsgate and the Reddit No Sleep article My Wife & I Bought a Ranch to Netflix. Their reboot of Unsolved Mysteries recently launched to big numbers on Netflix, and Levy’s upcoming untitled Ryan Reynolds time travel film, which begins production in November will also debut on the streamer. This reteams Levy with Reynolds following their first collaboration on 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy set for theatrical release on Dec. 11. Additionally, the 21 Laps-produced Love & Monsters will debut via Paramount on premium video on demand this October. WME & Ziffren/Brittenham rep 21 Laps.